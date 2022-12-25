Jacob Jackomas is not one for making excuses.
The rookie Illawarra Hawks head coach also does not seek sympathy for what has so far been a 'difficult' first season in charge of the foundation NBL club.
The Hawks' issues on and off the court have been well documented. They played minus one import for five-games after star point-guard Justin Robinson suffered a season-ending injury in the season-opener.
Then they faced another tough stretch after parting ways with their other American import George King.
Peyton Siva and Michael Frazier II, the two imports brought in to replace Robinson and King, have been impressive but have also missed matches due to injury and illness. Frazier II and co-captain Tyler Harvey missed the Hawks last-start loss to Tasmania.
Illawarra are languishing in last-place with a 2-15 win/loss record heading into their last game of 2022, a New Year's Eve showdown with Perth Wildcats at WIN Entertainment Centre.
The Hawks' struggles this season remind co-captain Sam Froling of his first season [20119-20] at the club when Illawarra won only five of their 28 games.
But Froling was adamant things weren't as bleak this season as they were when Matt Flinn was in charge.
"This is nothing compared to that [2019-20]. Jake has got full buy-in from all the players. We all want to be here, we all enjoy coming to the day to day," he said.
"We are going through tough times but Jacob, the job he has done with us, he has taken a lot of the pressure on himself ... just from a playing group it is so important for us and it takes so much pressure of us.
"He is such an important leader for us and I have no doubt going into the future he is going to be one of the best coaches in this league."
An "embarrassed" Jackomas said he appreciated the support of Froling and hoped his players realised he had their best interest at heart.
"Look, it's been a very difficult season but I'm not sooking and I'm not worrying about it," he said.
"I'm treating this as growth as I know we are going to get better. Once we get healthy and once we get it right, I really do feel like we have the talent to win games."
Jackomas also appreciated the support of his fellow coaches in the league but said the onus was on him, his coaching staff and players to continue working hard to change their fortunes around.
"For me as a coach, this whole year has been difficult, for what we thought we were going to be and the changes we've had to make, it has been difficult," Jackomas said.
"But again we are working really hard to make sure we have good days and making sure we don't hate coming into work.
"If we continue putting in efforts like we do, and keep learning, we will get our rewards.
"I'm doing some things in the background to make sure that the guys we have here next year are developing.
"Obviously Sam is a big part of that but we also are trying to win every game. I'm definitely not screwing over our fans. I'm disappointed for everyone on how it is going."
Jackomas said he'll conduct a full review of where the campaign went wrong.
"There's a lot of things that are out of our control, I think people understand that but there are a lot of things that are in our control and we've made some mistakes," he said.
"What I will do in the mid-point year is look at the things that we as a whole could have done definitely better.
"I think in the day-to-day management of players I think we are doing a pretty good job, they're engaged, that's a big part of being successful. What we do in the free agency, what we do in the pre-season, I will definitely self-reflect on that.
"I will sit down over Christmas and think about how we can get maximum out of our preseason, which is a big one and how we deal with free agency and then what we can do down this back stretch because when we do have everyone firing, we have good talent, and we can win games.
"Right now we need a little hope that everyone remains healthy over an extended period. The more they can play together the better they will get and the sooner we will win games."
