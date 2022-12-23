Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Barrack Heights woman Amber Jane Lieske faces court on drug supply charge

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 24 2022 - 6:57am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amber Jane Lieske has faced court on drug charges. Picture from Facebook.

A Barrack Heights woman accused of dealing methamphetamine will defend the matter, arguing the drug was for personal use.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.