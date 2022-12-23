A Barrack Heights woman accused of dealing methamphetamine will defend the matter, arguing the drug was for personal use.
Amber Jane Lieske, 28, was charged with drug supply, drug possession, possessing a prohibited weapon and having suspected stolen goods after police searched her home on December 21.
Court documents said officers with the Lake Illawarra Proactive Crime Team began investigating Lieske last month and got a warrant to search her home.
When they attended for the search, they conducted a search of Lieske, which allegedly revealed a resealable bag of crystalline substance weighing 0.79 grams in her pants.
She allegedly told police she had items in her underpants, and it was revealed she had another bag containing 0.62 grams of a crystalline substance.
Using drug detection dog Sly, police began searching Lieske's home and vehicle, allegedly finding a small bag containing a substance believed to be meth in the car door, weighing 0.37 grams.
In her bedroom, they allegedly found a bag containing 13.41 grams of a crystalline substance believed to be meth, a smaller one containing 0.67 grams of a crystalline substance, and 28.63 grams of a green matter believed to be cannabis.
They also allegedly discovered a can of OC spray and a Commonwealth Bank card, a driver's licence - neither in Lieske's name - and a Harvey Norman staff access card
During her interview with police, Lieske told police she had bought the bag with 13.41 grams of the substance believing it was meth, but upon smoking it, realised it wasn't.
She said the other substance was meth and for personal use.
The OC spray was given to her by a friend, she said, and she had found the cards but not attempted to return them.
Lieske applied for bail when she faced Wollongong Local Court before Christmas.
Legal Aid lawyer Elizabeth Logan said Lieske would defend the supply charge on the basis that the drug was for personal use.
Ms Logan said police found no other evidence of dealing - such as a tick book, a phone with messages coming in, or scales - during the search.
The court heard Lieske was facing an earlier supply charge and would give the same defence at that hearing in February.
Ms Logan said Lieske had complied with prior bail conditions, and was waiting on a bed at a rehabilitation facility.
Remaining in custody could affect her ability to enter that facility, she said.
But prosecutor Sergeant Ashley Jacob said Lieske was on bail at the time of this alleged offending, and was someone with a serious drug issue.
She said could not be confident any bail conditions would mitigate the risk of offending.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming noted Lieske already had drug supply charges yet to be finalised.
Magistrate Fleming granted Lieske bail - but only when she had a residential rehabilitation facility to enter immediately.
Lieske will return to court in February.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.