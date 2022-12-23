Summer has been a little slow to arrive this year, but the Illawarra looks set to enjoy a balmy Christmas.
The Bureau of Meteorology expects Wollongong to hit 27 degrees on Sunday, with an overnight low of 19.
People in Albion Park can expect a daytime maximum of 29 degrees, while Kiama is forecast to see a top of 26 degrees.
Conditions will be partly cloudy, with light winds becoming east to northeasterly and 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day.
The weather on Boxing Day looks prime for some backyard cricket, with similar conditions expected.
Weatherzone reports that water temperatures are sitting below average for this time of year, however.
"Data from the Australian Integrated Marine Observing System's website revels that water temperatures in parts of the western Tasman Sea are currently in the lowest 10 percent of historical records, based on data between 1992 and 2016," the weather service said.
Water along the stretch of coastline between South West Rocks and Batemans Bay was particularly cold, Weatherzone said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
