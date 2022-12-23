Police say initial enquiries suggest a fire that destroyed a Dapto unit early on Christmas Eve is suspicious.
Firefighters were called shortly after 4am on Saturday to Marshall Street in Dapto, where a fire had taken hold in a villa at the rear of a complex.
When firefighters arrived, they found the unit engulfed in flames.
Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said the villa shared roof space with other residences, which caused concern that the blaze could spread.
Firefighters got access to other units to stop this happening and managed to halt the fire's spread in the roof.
But the villa was destroyed by fire and others were damaged.
The two occupants got themselves out and were uninjured.
Residents of an adjoining unit will also need other accommodation.
Police and fire investigators were on the scene this morning.
At this stage, police believe the fire is suspicious.
Meanwhile firefighters also attended five separate rubbish, grass and tree fires between 12.10am and 2.40am around the Port Kembla, Cringila, Spring Hill and Warrawong areas.
