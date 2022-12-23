Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Dapto villa destroyed by fire, multiple small blazes in Wollongong

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 24 2022 - 12:01pm, first published 10:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police say initial enquiries suggest a fire that destroyed a Dapto unit early on Christmas Eve is suspicious.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.