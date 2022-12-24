Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Missing toy poodle Cherry reunited with family after Kiama cliff rescue

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 24 2022 - 11:28am, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cherry gets a cuddle after her ordeal from owner Lynda Wallis' sister-in-law, Lou Puslednik. Picture from the SES Kiama unit.

A much-loved toy poodle named Cherry is back with her family after she was rescued from the side of a cliff in Kiama, having gone missing several days earlier.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.