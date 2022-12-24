A much-loved toy poodle named Cherry is back with her family after she was rescued from the side of a cliff in Kiama, having gone missing several days earlier.
It was Christmas come early for Mittagong woman Lynda Wallis, who had been "frantic" with worry since 11-year-old Cherry went missing on Saturday, December 17.
Mrs Wallis was visiting her parents in Pacific Street when Cherry disappeared that night, something she said was out of character because Cherry usually stayed close to her.
She was especially concerned for Cherry because of her age and the fact she sometimes needed medication for a respiratory illness.
Mrs Wallis began posting pleas on community social media pages for information, but got no leads except that two people had seen her around the time she went missing.
Her parents and brother also went out looking for Cherry, to no avail.
Then on Friday, a woman commented and said she could hear a little dog on the cliff near the rock pool and two girls were going to investigate and call police.
Mrs Wallis was in Sydney, so called her mother and brother, who went down to the scene.
The Kiama SES unit and the Illawarra Police Rescue Squad abseiled down the cliff face and searched the thick foliage for the dog - and happily, they found Cherry.
"It was wonderful," Mrs Wallis said.
Cherry suffered a bad cut to her stomach, and was in need of some rest, food and water, but the vet gave her the all-clear to return home.
She will now spend Christmas with her family, who are "ecstatic" to have their beloved Cherry back by their side.
Mrs Wallis thanked the rescuers, the people who raised the alarm, her family and everyone who kept an eye out and offered their help and kind words.
"I'm just really grateful for everyone involved," she said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
