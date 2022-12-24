A serendipitous meeting between two piano players has led to musical magic in Kiama.
Musician and teacher Jessica Roemischer was playing her usual weekend gig outside Central Perk Cafe earlier this month when she noticed a young man watching intently.
"You know when someone is really listening," Jessica said.
That man was 22-year-old Mikki Dunne, who was visiting Kiama from the Goulburn area with his girlfriend, brother and friend.
While his companions went to get ice cream, he strolled along the street - until he heard Jessica playing.
When she stopped, he said he felt the need to tell her: "That was very nice playing" - not something he would ordinarily do.
The pair got talking and Mikki said he played piano as well, then asked if Jessica would like him to play.
Together, they played an improvised duet that delighted onlookers and many more since, with Jessica sharing a snippet captured by Kerry Smillie on social media.
"I didn't anticipate how good he is, and he is very much an organic player," Jessica said of Mikki.
She went on to add: "It was the most incredible, beautiful experience".
Both Mikki and Jessica have played piano since they were children and are passionate musicians.
"It's a part of me, something I always want to keep doing," Mikki said.
Jessica said she saw it as her mission in life to "free the creative spirit".
The pair have kept in touch since their spontaneous duet and hope to meet up and play together again.
"That music we created feels like the beginning of a collaboration," Jessica said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
