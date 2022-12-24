Illawarra Mercury
Man winched off rocks at Gerroa after injuring leg

Natalie Croxon
Updated December 24 2022 - 12:12pm, first published 12:02pm
A man is winched to safety after injuring his leg at Gerroa. Picture from SES Kiama unit.

A fisherman has been winched off rocks at Gerroa after falling and injuring his leg.

