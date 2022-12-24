Man winched off rocks at Gerroa after injuring leg

A fisherman has been winched off rocks at Gerroa after falling and injuring his leg.
Paramedics were called about 8.20am to the scene near Walkers Beach, close to Gerringong Golf Club, regarding two fishermen.
The Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter winched one of the men, aged in his 50s, off the rocks and took him to Wollongong Hospital suffering leg injuries.
The SES Kiama unit also attended and prepared for a vertical rescue.
The unit said the tide was rising quickly and dangerous waves were breaking, cutting off access to the patient.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.