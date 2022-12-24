Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Christmas Eve in Wollongong 2022

December 24 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For some it was a day of yet more preparation, for others a day of travel, and for some even a day of play.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.