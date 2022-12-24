For some it was a day of yet more preparation, for others a day of travel, and for some even a day of play.
How did you put in Christmas Eve 2022?
Our emergency services and volunteer groups were kept busy.
A fisherman was winched off rocks at Gerroa after falling and injuring his leg while hours earlier firefighters were all go.
Police say initial inquiries suggest a fire that destroyed a Dapto unit early on Christmas Eve is suspicious.
Meanwhile firefighters also attended five separate rubbish, grass and tree fires between 12.10am and 2.40am around the Port Kembla, Cringila, Spring Hill and Warrawong areas.
Meanwhile, the Bureau of Meteorology expects Wollongong to hit 27 degrees on Sunday, with an overnight low of 19.
People in Albion Park can expect a daytime maximum of 29 degrees, while Kiama is forecast to see a top of 26 degrees.
