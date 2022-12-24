Illawarra Mercury
Toddler dies after Christmas Eve tragedy

By Maeve Bannister
Updated December 25 2022 - 9:39am, first published 9:30am
Emergency services have pleaded for people to remain vigilant over the holiday break. File picture.

A child has died after being hit by a car at a Sydney property on Christmas Eve.

