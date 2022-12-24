Toddler dies after Christmas Eve tragedy

A child has died after being hit by a car at a Sydney property on Christmas Eve.
Emergency services were called to Dural in Sydney's northwest early evening on Saturday.
Paramedics treated the critically injured two-year-old boy but he died at the scene.
A 38-year-old man, who was taken for mandatory testing, is helping police with their investigation.
People have been urged to drive safely over the Christmas weekend after three fatal crashes across NSW on Friday.
Police are running a road safety program, which includes double demerit points, until after New Year's Day.
Early on Sunday, two police officers were taken to hospital after their car was destroyed by fire after it crashed into a traffic light in Sydney's west.
Police said the pair were responding to reports of a stolen vehicle in the Penrith area when their marked car entered the exit ramp on the M4 at Orchard Hills and crashed.
Two male constables were able to free themselves as the vehicle caught alight.
They were taken to Westmead Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
