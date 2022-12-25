How to use your $100 Creative Kids voucher before it expires

Time is running out to make the most of the state government's $100 Creative Kids Voucher scheme.
Over four years 1.7 million vouchers have been redeemed over the program's four years and this year's December 31 deadline is fast approaching.
"The summer school holidays can put a lot of pressure on family budgets, so this is a timely reminder for parents to use the $100 vouchers to book experiences including school holiday workshops like dance, drama, music, art or coding classes before they expire," Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin said.
While vouchers expire at year's end, under the rules of the program they may be used to enrol in classes taking place in early 2023.
The vouchers let parents, guardians and carers put the voucher towards the cost of eligible creative arts and cultural programs.
More than 4200 providers are participating in the program, including artists, cultural practitioners, arts, screen, and creative organisations across NSW. Eligible programs include creative workshops, music tutorials, art classes, dramatic and performing arts classes and coding. Consumables such as art and craft supplies are not eligible under the initiative.
For more information including details on how to apply for a 2022 Creative Kids voucher before the 31 December deadline, visit this link.
