How to use your $100 Creative Kids voucher before it expires

By Newsroom
Updated December 25 2022 - 1:07pm, first published 1:00pm
Eligible programs include creative workshops, music tutorials, art classes, dramatic and performing arts classes and coding.

Time is running out to make the most of the state government's $100 Creative Kids Voucher scheme.

