For Towradgi local Steve Hamilton and his cattle dog Stumpy, Christmas is all about leaning into the magic, wherever you are in life.
"I've got my Santa hat on - you've just gotta have the spirit," he said.
Dressed to impress in glistening tinsel for Stumpy and a Santa hat for Mr Hamilton, the pair were among more than a hundred people (and a few dogs) to flood the Wesley Community Care Centre's Christmas lunch.
It's an event where you check your identity at the door - prominent Australian neurosurgeon Charlie Teo was among the volunteers manning the buffet and handing out the roast beef.
Mr Teo's partner's family are from Woonona, and they've become regular volunteers at the Wesley Community Care Centre's Monday to Friday lunches, he said.
"We got here at 7AM - my job this morning was to cut up the fruit salad," he said.
"Christmas for me is all about giving, and this is a great way to get to know your community."
Mr Teo even gave cattle dog Stumpy some cut-offs from Christmas lunch
Tables overflowed with a Christmas feast that was two days in the making, from trays of salads and veggies to the classic carved roast.
Reverend Geoff Flynn said the event was the church's first Christmas lunch since COVID, and it was a pleasure to welcome his community back to share in the cheer.
"We do prep on Friday and Saturday - it takes us two days to prepare everything," Rev Flynn said.
Rev Flynn said the event was like a "family Christmas", ensuring people who may be alone during the festive season don't have to be lonely.
"It's all about community and connection," he said.
North Wollongong Dad Freddie McNamara and his 11-year-old daughter Zara gave the festive feast their tick of approval.
"I love the crackers - they're my favourite part," Zara said.
Mr McNamara works in food preparation, and despite his swollen knuckles after a gruelling 60-hour work week, spending the day with family made it all worth it.
Mr McNamara said he hadn't been to the lunch for three years since the event was shut down through COVID, but he was happy to be back, popping Christmas crackers and donning a purple paper crown with his daughter.
"Christmas for me is all about family," he said.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
