Wollongong's Wesley Uniting Church dishes up Christmas cheer after COVID break

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated December 25 2022 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
Carni Brown, Traci Griffiths, neurosurgeon Charlie Teo, and Roza Rojano with 11 year old Zara McNamara at the Wesley Christmas Lunch. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

For Towradgi local Steve Hamilton and his cattle dog Stumpy, Christmas is all about leaning into the magic, wherever you are in life.

