Meet little Dusty: Wollongong's Christmas baby

Although little Dusty Harris was due on December 23, he decided to wait until the clocked ticked over into Christmas morning to arrive with the Christmas presents.
Born at Wollongong Hospital, the little one was one of the first baby's of Christmas morning, born at 1.16am after a 12-hour labour and a last-minute cesarean.
For first-time parents Caitlin Morrison and Kieran Harris, their little one's middle name had to be a nod to their Christmas gift, and while they considered Santa, the pair settled on the middle name "Christian" in a subtle nod to the holiday.
"When we first heard those cries, it was like nothing we'd ever felt before," she said.
Ms Morrison said despite the due date set on the December 23, they had a feeling little Dusty was waiting for Christmas day.
While the pair missed Christmas lunch with the family, the pair hope to celebrate Christmas and introduce little Dusty at their Boxing Day lunch.
