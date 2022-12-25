Illawarra Mercury
Meet little Dusty: Wollongong's Christmas baby

Rosie Bensley
Rosie Bensley
Updated December 25 2022 - 5:31pm, first published 2:07pm
Dusty Harris, born on Christmas Day at Wollongong hospital. Picture supplied.

Although little Dusty Harris was due on December 23, he decided to wait until the clocked ticked over into Christmas morning to arrive with the Christmas presents.

