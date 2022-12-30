Illawarra Mercury
May 2022: How the Illawarra Mercury photographers saw it


By Janine Graham
December 30 2022 - 2:45pm
A four-day and three-night street party in the Wollongong CBD, Laneways Live, was well-received. Picture by Anna Warr, May 26.

Wollongong's Laneways Live Festival a hit with young and old alike

Musicians, artists, creators and performers have infiltrated Wollongong's nooks and crannies in the first three days of the free Laneways Live festival.

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

