Musicians, artists, creators and performers have infiltrated Wollongong's nooks and crannies in the first three days of the free Laneways Live festival.
At the behest of Wollongong City Council, local legends including Yours & Owls, Circus Monoxide and Wollongong's Conservatorium of Music, have provided entertainment plus across the four stages across Globe Lane, Globe Way, Crown Lane and onto Crown Street. READ ON
Despite the rain, Illawarra voters have turned up in droves to "do their due diligence" and number those boxes. While most opted for a jumper or even a raincoat, 25-year-old Nicholas Bagaric donned nothing but his Budgy Smugglers at Farmborough Road Public School.
While the Cordeaux Heights resident had other motivations (namely, winning a free pair of swimmers), he was determined to cast an informed vote.
"My views have changed a lot since the last election," he said. "Turning 18, you're very limited in your political knowledge." READ ON
It's taken years for Stolen Generation survivor Aunty Lindy Lawler to speak about her past, but she now shares her story to heal and move forward.
The Aboriginal elder and her twin sister were born in David Berry Memorial Hospital at Berry in 1958. They were forcibly removed from their home at just six months old, and for years they endured horrendous abuse.
"We were very lucky to have each other," Aunty Lindy said. "But it stays in our memory. I still cry, I try not to but it's not easy to hold back the tears." READ ON
Some 18,000 teachers and support staff across 540 Catholic diocesan schools have gone on strike in a bid to improve pay, work-life balance and staff shortages.
There were 10 rallies and marches across NSW and the ACT on Friday, May 27, 2022 in the first full-day stoppage since 2004. READ ON
Cos players, both young and the young at heart were out in force on Saturday for the return of Wollongong's original pop-culture festival - Comic Gong. People made the most of the sunny autumn day to soak up everything on offer at the new and improved festival. CHECK OUT MORE PHOTOS
Hundreds of Illawarra school students have again walked alongside First Nations people and Elders as part of Shellharbour City's annual Reconciliation Flag Walk. Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander flags were flying high as students from 29 schools walked Lake Illawarra for reconciliation. READ ON
Miserable, admirable, unmissable, forgettable, unforgettable... there were more adjectives to describe Thirroul's clash with Collegians on Saturday than there were points in the game.
A first-half penalty goal to Thirroul Centre Steve Marsters' proved the only points through 80 minutes, the final whistle blowing on a 2-0 Butchers win on what could more accurately be described as Thomas Gibson Swamp. MORE PHOTOS
On the day that Mathew King's daughter was born, he decided it was time to change his life.
After working in an underground mine for eight years, the Kiama-based surfer saw a future that he didn't want for himself, punctuated by late nights, work he didn't enjoy and limited family time.
So, when his daughter came into the world 18 months ago, Mathew took a risk: he threw in the towel at his job and decided it was time to try something he loved. READ ON
Dapto teen Molly Chapman is gearing up to pop it and lock it on a world stage after becoming one of Australia's leading breakdancers.
Molly, 17, claimed the top title of Australian B-girl Champion at the Red Bull BC One - a prestigious one-on-one breaking competition. READ ON
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
