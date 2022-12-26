Legal system cares more for dogs than humans: Letters, December 27, 2022

Reading your story about a dog dying from malnourishment and seeing what the legal system feels about a dog being killed by humans.
The humans were given eight month gaol sentences each. They had a vet investigate what caused the dogs death. Then we have Sally Holland (91-year-old human) who was walking on the beach in Vincentia which is leash only beach. She was attacked and torn up by three off leash dogs nearly three years ago
The legal system issued $5000 fines to dog owners. There has been no coronial enquiry for poor Sally. We have had a two-year-old boy torn up and killed at Cowra and a meter reader ripped to pieces in Queensland. Dogs kill more people than sharks do and the legal system values dogs over humans.
Maybe if we have a coronial enquiry for poor Sally Holland other lives can be saved by stopping dog attacks.
Ray Jaeger, Coledale
It's all over now and the academically brightest now have to face the reality of work, interpersonal relationships and possible further study where they can't be chaperoned by teachers and parents.
The most employable characteristic however is the ability to get on with others. We've all met the grunting computer nerd who has the personality of a garden gnome and is unhelpful and critical of your lack of talent using a complicated computer program.
My favourite HSC student is the son of a close friend who told his mum he didn't want to do the HSC. He finished Year 12 and through his own initiative and study is now a chartered accountant.
Years of ridiculous exams in primary and secondary school are a waste of time.
Tom Wren, Mangerton
Reading the story in today's Illawarra Mercury (December 20, 2022) under the headline "Blowhard Bass Strait 'an energy game changer', which should have read. "Blowhard Chris Bowen ' an energy system destroyer'.
This story is typical Labor rhetoric with lots of colourful descriptions but devoid of any substance such as, a) when will this wonderful piece of technology be commenced? b) how long will it take to build?, c) how much will it cost us, the taxpayers?, d) when will the infrastructure be built to accommodate this reliable, cheap energy production? e) what is the estimated time before it needs to be replaced? f) what savings will be realised by using this technology which is intermittent compared to natural gas and how much cheaper Mr Bowen?
It appears that the Energy Minister can make all sorts of claims but there is never any document hard evidence to substantiate his statements and no one holds him to account.
John Ernst, Kiama Downs
