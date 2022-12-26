Illawarra Mercury

Legal system cares more for dogs than humans: Letters, December 27, 2022

December 27 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Years of ridiculous exams in primary and secondary school are a waste of time." Picture from Shutterstock.

Reading your story about a dog dying from malnourishment and seeing what the legal system feels about a dog being killed by humans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.