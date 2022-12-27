Changed needed for sake of our local GPs

We read that an outstanding Medical Practice in Fairy Meadow is to close because there are no doctors to be found to help this essential facility carry on any longer.
But there isn't much brain work involved to highlight just how much doctor's time is being wasted on unnecessary visits and consultations.
With long term use of medications being necessary, I ask why do we need to keep bothering a doctor for prescriptions when only five repeats are allowed on a script at a time?
Why are politicians dictating what goes on in the medical profession when the outdated red tape and regulations are undoing what good is being achieved at a time when society desperately needs all the help it can get?
We can easily find $40 million for a new football field in Wollongong, yet we don't seem able to find any money at all to save a successful medical practice a few hundred metres down the road. It beggars belief.
Dave Cox, Corrimal
Like Geoff Mooney (Letters December 21), I am appreciative of the quality of the Mercury's journalism and commentary. Its work on climate change and the energy transition is consistently excellent (the series of articles on climate change by its younger journalists earlier in the year was a standout). Such considered and intelligent reporting is vital as Australia confronts the challenges of climate change and its consequences.
David Curtis, Fairy Meadow
Many intelligent and experienced Australians believe the "hysteria and propaganda" used by the leftist disciples of climate disaster has been well and truly overdone, especially when it comes to our youngest, and most vulnerable.
I imagine Geoff Mooney probably knows this. ('Not brainwashed - educated' -21/12). He appears typical of the growing number of Australians who are happy to live in the divisive, destructive, and senseless world of cancel culture, where only one side of an argument can exist.
Science in whatever field has never been exact: it's often been completely wrong. So, when people like Mr Mooney refer to this vague, incalculable or intangible "cost of doing nothing", what exactly are they talking about? What's the number Mr Mooney?
The cost of insanely charging towards an inadequately powered state, is riddled with tangible cost elements. The cost of the hardship this madness is already and will continue to cause is incalculable , as is the mental health costs that will arise from the millions of young Australians who have been inadequately educated, used as a vanguard, and cruelly scared out of their wits.
Richard Burnett, Wollongong
