Earlybirds might have been forgiven for thinking their Boxing Day day disappeared before it even started, but don't fret.
The weather gurus say the blanket of fog that's descended on parts of the Illawarra won't last long. In fact, sunshine will return before morning's end, they assure.
It's an unusual but not unprecedented phenomenon, a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said.
The fog formed over "relatively cool" coastal waters overnight before drifting in on north-easterly breezes.
It's caused chaos for transport in Sydney but shouldn't impact the Sydney to Hobart yacht race.
Sydney Harbour should be free of fog by 1pm when the annual spectacle begins.
"It looks like it's going to be relatively sunny by race start," Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Gabrielle Woodhouse said. "It doesn't quite look like that out the window at the moment but it will get there."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.