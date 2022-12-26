Woonona locals lose their fight against two-storey development

A Woonona development tagged a "disaster waiting to happen" by nearby residents has been approved by the Wollongong Local Planning Panel.
The now-approved development at 3A Cooper Avenue will see six two-storey, three-bedroom dwellings above a basement car park for 12 cars, with an additional two spaces for visitors.
The development will be built on land in the middle of a suburban block, with existing homes backing onto the block on three sides, while the fourth features Collins Creek.
Residents had raised objections over privacy and the risk of flooding from the creek.
Earlier this month resident Bill van Brakel spoke to the Mercury about his concern about the bank of Collins Creek moving as a result of the development.
That will mean residences there will be put underwater.- Woonona resident Bill van Brakel
"If the trees die, the bank mobilises," he said.
"And if it mobilises, the bank will fall into the creek and block it, flooding the area to the south.
"That will mean residences there will be put underwater."
The panel unanimously approved the development application, with extra conditions could mitigate against residents' concerns over flooding.
"Some additional conditions have been included to ensure the trees along the boundary within the riparian zone are rehabilitated and maintained in perpetuity in accordance with the vegetation management plan, flora and fauna assessment and arborist's assessment," the panel ruling stated.
The finding specified which trees were to be left untouched and "any excavation and stormwater drainage set back from that boundary to mitigate impacts to those trees".
Access to the development will be via a small laneway known as Parraweena Way, which is already in use by several adjoining properties.
The panel noted residents' feedback that Parraweena Way was a well-used pedestrian route to shops, the school and beach.
"The panel considers that some additional measures such as signage should be implemented to ensure this lane is recognised as a shared pedestrian/roadway," the ruling stated.
The panel ruled that privacy screens must be added to one unit's first floor balcony off the master bedroom.
