Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Woonona locals lose their fight against two-storey development

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated December 26 2022 - 1:44pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woonona residents objected to a Cooper Avenue development that has been approved by the Wollongong Local Planning Panel. Picture by Adam McLean

A Woonona development tagged a "disaster waiting to happen" by nearby residents has been approved by the Wollongong Local Planning Panel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.