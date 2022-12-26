The weather had decided to rain on the Illawarra Hotel's New Year's Eve plans.
The hotel had planned to block off a section of Market Street for a New Year's Eve party that would feature Shannon Noll.
However, the venue has posted on its Facebook page that due to predictions of bad weather, they've decided to bring all the bands indoors.
"We've made the call now because we didn't want to continue over-selling the event and blindside you last minute, knowing that the possibility of the weather clearing up isn't probable," the post said.
The fireworks are off too, but the hotel's post said they were working on a plan B to light up the courtyard.
The move to an indoor party does mean that not all ticket-holders will be able to attend.
Those who had purchased an unsecured ticket will have their money refunded.
People holding secured tickets will be guaranteed a spot, but if the loss of the outdoor party is a deal-breaker, then refunds will be offered.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.