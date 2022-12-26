Shoppers from near and far descended on Illawarra stores to sniff out a Boxing Day bargain, and despite the rise of online shopping, many appeared for the in-person rush.
By midday, Stockland Shellharbour was packed with shoppers hunting for a deal, and Centre Manager Dean Young said the shopping centre would host up to 30,000 people throughout the day.
Mr Young said Boxing Day is one of the centre's busiest occasions of the year, and retailers work back-of-the-clock hours to ensure everything goes to plan.
"The biggest job is for the retailers converting Christmas sales to Boxing Say sales virtually overnight," he said.
While online shopping has boomed - more than 80 per cent of Australian households purchased something online in 2022, according to Australia Post's eCommerce report - shoppers are still keen to visit bricks and mortar stores, Mr Young said.
"A lot of people will browse online, then they'll come in and see, touch, feel, and they'll go and buy it," he said.
"Online [shopping] has been with us for a while now - they co-exist and work really well together," he said.
Monday's Shellharbour shoppers said they like to do a mix of online and in-person shopping, with many checking out the deals online before coming in store.
For Illawarra visitor Toni Clarke, who made light work of the Shellharbour Boxing Day sales, her tip was to get in early while people are still dusting off their Christmas hangovers.
Ms Clarke, who is visiting the area from Central Queensland, scored everything from food and fashion to kitchen appliances.
The top buy of the day was an air fryer on a 50 percent-off sale, she said, which she has made space for in the car after unloading all the Christmas presents.
Kendra Smith and her family hit the sales in the morning, adding a pair of shoes, some NBA jerseys and speaker to the shopping cart.
Ms Smith, who is visiting with her family from Victoria, said while she does shop online, she'll often buy things in store.
"Sometimes you have to feel the material, and have a good look at it," she said.
Ms Smith said her family comes down to Shellharbour every year and Boxing Day shopping is a part of the tradition, but some of the family members were more willing participants than others.
"We love to shop - them [the boys] not so much!" she said.
While the sales were a tradition for some, Sydney friends Cameron Thomas and Harry Todd stopped in on a spur of the moment decision to score a last-minute festival outfit.
The pair were among many young people crowding the fashion stores, on the hunt for a deal they can take home.
