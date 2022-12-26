Bushfire emergency closes roads at Appin

Emergency services have responded to a bushfire at Appin Road that has forced road closures in the area.
Fire and Rescue NSW, Rural Fire Service, police and ambulance are all on scene north of Wollongong, a spokesperson from the RFS said.
Emergency services were called to the fire near Colliery Road about 3pm.
Six Rural Fire Service trucks and two Fire and Rescue trucks are working to contain the bushfire with the assistance of an aircraft, they said.
They confirmed the fire is not threatening any property at this stage.
Appin Road at the M1 overpass is closed, and traffic is being diverted onto the M1 or turned back towards the Southern Gateway Centre.
Already the traffic build-up is significant and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
More details to come.
