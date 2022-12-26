Illawarra Mercury
Man, 21, suffers suspected spinal injury in Thirroul pool accident

Updated December 26 2022 - 8:22pm, first published 7:57pm
A man has been airlifted to a Sydney hospital with suspected spinal injuries on Boxing Day. File image.

A 21-year-old man has been flown to hospital with suspected spinal injuries after a backyard pool accident in Thirroul.

