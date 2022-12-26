Man, 21, suffers suspected spinal injury in Thirroul pool accident

A 21-year-old man has been flown to hospital with suspected spinal injuries after a backyard pool accident in Thirroul.
The young man was knocked unconscious after diving into a pool and hitting his head on the bottom about 3.30pm on Monday.
His father pulled him from the water and emergency services were called to the house.
The patient was transported by paramedics to nearby Thomas Gibson Park, where a rescue helicopter was able to land.
He was then stabilised by a CareFlight doctor, before being flown to the Royal North Shore Hospital in a serious condition.
