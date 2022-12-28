If your kids are having a staycation these school holidays, you're in luck.
There's something happening almost every day of the summer break in our own backyard.
From carnivals to magic shows, we've pulled together the best kids activities taking place across the Illawarra in January.
Head to Kiama from 4pm for an eat street, kids carnival, roving entertainment and a 9pm fireworks spectacular. Hit the Hindmarsh Park stage at 8pm for the Flamboyant Flamenco and Fire Show. Details.
Also try: Wollongong Harbour for entertainment and fireworks. Details.
The Illawarra Hawks will face Perth Wildcats for an exciting New Year's Eve clash at WIN Entertainment Centre, tip off at 5.30pm. Details.
Also try: Hawks vs Cairns Taipans (Jan 2), Tasmania JackJumpers (Jan 10) and the Brisbane Bullets (Jan 21).
Enjoy a movie under the stars in beautiful surrounds. Kids flicks include the Princess Bride (Jan 7), Grease: Singalong (Jan 13), Strange World (Jan 14), Mean Girls, Freaky Friday and the Parent Trap (Jan 19-21) and more. Details.
Also try: Blueback and Strange World at the Gala Cinemas in Warrawong. Details.
Enjoy a mix of artisan wares, fashion designers and fresh producers, along with a chill-out zone, family area, live music and entertainment. Details.
Also try: Kiama Makers and Growers Special Event Market Day. Details.
Science camps are perfect for kids who love designing, creating, exploring and inventing. Choose from LEGO film making, game designers or flight academy. Details.
Live magic, animals and crazy comedy combine for an hour of fun. Check out other events at the club, including Meet the Wildlife (turtles, frogs, snakes, lizards and a crocodile), Neon Party Time and more. Details.
Also try: Dapto Leagues Club is hosting pizza making, a reptile zoo, plaster craft and more in the Tabatinga play area. Details.
See some of the unique aircraft held at the HARS headquarters in Illawarra Regional Airport. Board and sit in some of the aircraft cockpits, including an F-111C fighter bomber, Lockheed Super Constellation, Catalina, Neptune submarine hunter. Details.
Also try: The Australian Motorlife Museum at Kembla Grange, from Jan 4. Details.
First stop on the tour is Bushrangers Bays, then north along the coastline (with views of Windang and Perkins Beach), before cruising around Five Islands Nature Reserve. Look out for pods of dolphins and fur seals sunbathing on the rocks. Details.
Also try: Symbio Wildlife Park and Shoalhaven Zoo for hands-on animal encounters.
The festival will include the sounds of folk, indie, world, roots, bluegrass, Balkan and Celtic music, as well as poetry, comedy and dance. Children's performers include Junkyard Rascals, Gobsmacked!, Maypole with Molly, Storybeats and Super Kenny and Magnificent Manda. Details
Also try: Circus school at Circus Monoxide in Fairy Meadow, Jan 9-12 or 16-20. Details.
Let Gumaraa teach your family about the Aboriginal culture and traditions, with a smoking ceremony, Welcome Ceremony, bushtucker walk, artifacts and weaponry talks, traditional dance, boomerang and spear-throwing. Details.
Illawarra Live Steamers, tucked away in leafy grounds across from Stuart Park offers a great day of fun for young steam-train buffs. Facilities include several timber-fired BBQs, some picnic tables and a canteen for snacks. Details.
Also try: Illawarra Light Rail Museum on Jan 8 in Albion Park Rail. Details.
Not just a maze but an amusement park with mini-golf, canoes, paddle boats, remote-control boats, an archery range, haycart ride, electric cars, trampoline and more. Details.
Also try: Jamberoo Action Park for a day of fun.
Shellharbour's free twilight concert this Australia Day includes the Sydney Youth Orchestra and Gumarraa dance performances.
