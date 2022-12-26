A fire has ripped through a derelict building in Towradgi overnight, severely damaging the structure.
Fire fighters were called to the fire at Murranar Road at 11.30pm on Boxing Day, a spokesperson from Fire and Rescue NSW said.
Six fire fighting trucks and about 20 fire fighters attended the blaze, and left around 2.20am.
They confirmed the fire caused structural issues in the abandoned building, and fire fighters were forced to switch off the power.
Wollongong Police also attended the scene and have opened an investigation into the cause of the fire, which they confirmed is believed to be suspicious.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
