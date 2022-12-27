Jamberoo Mountain Road repairs to start in 2023

Work on the long-closed Jamberoo Mountain Road will not start until well into next year.
The road was one of a number in the Kiama area that was damaged by storms and flooding in the first half of 2022.
Kiama Municipal Council had initially hoped work would begin before Christmas, but that deadline was not met.
A council statement said the road had suffered "extensive damage" and would need a "complex solution".
The first stage of this would see significant preparatory work for custom-designed concrete piles and soil nails before they are able to be installed.
"The repairs involve the construction of concrete piles that are anchored into rock to support the road or soil nails to stabilise slopes before the road can be then reconstructed," the council statement read.
As well as Jamberoo Mountain Road Wallaby Hill Road, Foxground Road, Cliff Drive and Gipps Street were also damaged by heavy rains.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
