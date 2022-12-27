Illawarra Mercury
Jamberoo Mountain Road repairs to start in 2023

By Glen Humphries
Updated December 27 2022 - 11:10am, first published 11:00am
The repairs to Jamberoo Mountain Rd will once again use concrete piles that were installed to repair section of road damaged in 2020. Picture: Kiama Municipal Council

Work on the long-closed Jamberoo Mountain Road will not start until well into next year.

