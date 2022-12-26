As the year wore on the Illawarra returned to a semblance of live before COVID-19. We re-engaged with the familiar - from community festivals to days of national significance and sporting events on every level.
The Aboriginal flag is now a permanent fixture outside Wollongong police station as a symbol of the efforts to repair and build relationships between Aboriginal people and the police.
A new artwork by Yuin artist Richard Campbell, Muru Njingadhu ('where the mountains meet the sea') also adorns the foyer, while the station's newly refurbished conference room bears the name Yulunga Ngurang ('meeting place') with a plaque on the door designed by Yuin elder and artist Aunty Lindy Lawler. READ MORE
A week after copping a hefty reality check, Wests dished out one of their own with a 24-10 win over Thirroul at Dapto Showground on Saturday.
The Devils ran in four tries to two but were in far greater command of the contest than the final scoreline indicated, with the Butchers missing the jump and never really grabbing the momentum. READ MORE
The sun shone down on the Northern Illawarra on Sunday for the return of the Thirroul Seaside and Arts Festival, celebrating its 30th year since inception. Markets, carnival rides, a petting zoo, international food alley and live entertainment entertained the masses. MORE PHOTOS HERE
Community members young and old gathered at the University of Wollongong on Wednesday to celebrate the vibrant Indigenous cultures alive on the Dharawal Country, and to call for healing and change.
Aunty May Button used the Reconciliation Week event to address the need for national recognition, in the wake of the new government's pledge to honour the Uluru Statement from the Heart. READ ON
More than 500 students from the Illawarra and Shoalhaven took to the stage this week for the four-day South Coast Public Schools Dance Festival. MORE PHOTOS HERE
The fire at a Dapto substation which caused a thick plume of black smoke to rise over the southern Illawarra over the weekend is expected to continue to burn for days.
The blaze started about 3pm on Saturday when a redundant transformer at the Transgrid substation mechanical failed causing about 100,000 litres of oil to catch alight and set off explosions. READ MORE
From sharks to motorbikes, some surprises turn up in Wollongong's beloved rock pools. Here, council's pool cleaning crews share what it's like taking care of some of the coastline's most beloved assets ... READ ON
Australian skater Jessinta Martin is living the dream and touring her homeland with the Disney on Ice team, currently starring as one of the evil stepsisters (Drizella) to Cinderella in their Into The Magic production.
After putting her skates on at the age of five, she decided turning professional was her life goal after seeing a show at the age of seven and her "mind was set". READ MORE
Up to 6000 passengers will board a journey through the past this long weekend, taking a ride on the picnic steam train.
The picnic train locomotive is originally from the 1950s, and the picnic carriages, where riders enjoyed views across the Illawarra coastline, date back to the 1930s.
The train travelled in hour-long journeys from Wollongong to Scarborough, taking thousands of passengers on a joy-ride. READ MORE
There was a hazardous surf warning for good reason - it was pretty wild. As 100km/hr winds battered the Illawarra's coast, the swell attracted surfers to the usual spots.
Meteorologists predicted five metre swells would hit some beaches but our expert was a little more conservative. MORE PHOTOS RIGHT HERE
