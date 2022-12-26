Christmas might be over but the piles of cardboard, wrapping paper and beer cans are a leftover many households are trying to manage before the New Year.
But don't stress here is when councils in the Illawarra area are running their extra waste collections.
Wollongong City Council
Wollongong City Council is providing free drop-off locations for cardboard only.
Residents can drop off cardboard at Fred Finch Park, Berkeley on Wednesday, December 28 between 7.30am and noon.
Cardboard collections will be taken at Rex Jackson Park, Helensburgh on Thursday, December 29 between 7.30am and noon and at Ziems Park, Corrimal on Friday, December 30 between 7.30am and noon.
Wollongong City Lord Mayor Councillor Gordon Bradbery AM said that the message was for people to reduce and recycle as much as possible.
"If you end up with too much recycling than will fit in your yellow-lidded recycling bins, I urge you to use our cardboard drop-off service," he said.
"You can also drop-off extra cardboard and other recyclables at our Community Recycling Centre at Whytes Gully. It's open every day of the year except Christmas Day. Any other problem recyclables such as electronic waste, white goods, scrap metal or gas bottles can also be dropped off there as well.
"Another solution is to stagger your recycling rubbish and store what doesn't fit into your yellow bin in your garage or home until the next pick-up.
"If you have lots of Styrofoam and soft plastics after Christmas, make sure you place it in your red-lidded general waste bin. This includes waste such as bubble wrap, plastic bags, and Polystyrene Foam."
Kiama Council
In Kiama residents in zone 11 will have garbage collected on Tuesday, December 27 and recycling on Tuesday, January 3. While those in zone 12 will have garbage collected on Wednesday, December 28 and recycling on January 4.
The Community Recycling Facility at Minnamurra Waste and Recycling Centre will be closed on New Year's Day.
Shellharbour City Council
Residents in Shellharbour are being treated to extra recycling collection services on Boxing Day and January 6, 2023. While Dunmore Depot will be open every day except Christmas Day.
