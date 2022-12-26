Athletics Wollongong has been fortunate in recent years in attracting a number of supporters who generously support the club.
We are very fortunate to receive a prize money sponsorship from Wollongong's True Flow Plumbing proprietor Russell Rann for one of our most popular events, The Athletics Wollongong Gift.
This event takes a lot of prior organising by president Michael McClelland, who pores over all the 100m results during early part of the season and then allocates a handicap starting distance for each athlete.
Hopefully, this means that each heat has a very close and exciting finish.
The prize money provided is $100 for first place, $30 for second and $20 for third.
When running the heats, first and second place from each heat is then re-handicapped and promoted to the final.
The final then becomes a major attraction for the large group of spectators who encourage their respective favourites.
So, first place was Lucy Schofield with a $100 prize. Schofield has had a hot run in form of late, having broken the mid-South Coast zone discus record with 21.98m, a second in Javelin 12.85m and a first in triple jump 7.07m.
Ezekiel Curtis was second winning $50 and young speedster and rising footy star Miller Siasat received $20 for his hard fought third.
Well done to the 60 competitors who entered and to the final winners.
One of the best novelty events for the night was the 4x400m relays. Some of the earlier competitors had started feasting at the free barbecue and were not quite up to a 400m run.
But, congrats go to the winning yellow team of Maya Francis, Kaitlyn Williams, Cooper Bradley and EC for their outstanding first in 4:25.85.
The third round of the milers meet at Bankstown on December 22 saw Harry Keats star again with a brilliant 2:06.53 800m first run in the D-men's race and Darcy Carless sixth in the men's 1500m C-race 4:11.87.
Records are still tumbling in the club rounds.
Savannah Wiki set a new U12 javelin record of 27.30m, which is a huge jump on her zone win of 19.75m.
Randy O'Brien reset the U12 javelin to 17.48m and this follows his two brilliant efforts at zone, in the discus with 26.07m and long jump 4.27m.
Have a safe New Year and we will see members back for the first 2023 round on January 11 at Beaton Park.
For more visit athleticswollongong.org.au and on Facebook.
