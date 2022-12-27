The small plane that crashed at Appin on Boxing Day, leaving two people dead, is understood to have been an "experimental" aircraft built from a kit.
Initial investigations by the Transport Safety Bureau revealed the plane was not a mass-produced aircraft, but small, two-seater plane from the United States with a Subaru engine, the Bureau understands.
Chief Commissioner of the Transport Safety Bureau Angus Mitchell said the plane initially travelled from the Goulburn area and may have been on its way to Wedderburn Airstrip, a small airstrip in Campbelltown.
While the plane was originally registered in the United States, authorities are yet to determine how long it has been in Australia.
Police are yet to confirm the identities of the two passengers. However it is understood that emergency services may complete the recovery of the pilots involved later on Tuesday.
The Transport Safety Bureau will attempt to map the exact flight path of the plane and other details of the crash as investigations continue.
"It will be a painstaking process for investigators to piece together what they can from the site," Mr Mitchell said.
RFS Firefighters are continuing to manage parts of the bush where fires were sparked by Monday's crash to ensure the areas do not reignite.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
