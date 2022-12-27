A wide-open South Pacific Pairs begins on Wednesday morning with 128 teams locked into 32 sections and taking to the greens at eight venues.
The Pairs has no clear favourite but a host of contenders and dangerous wildcards with their sights on lifting the trophy on January 6 Finals Day at headquarters Figtree Sports.
One of the strongest fancies are the first names on the draw with Figtree Sports' state bowler Matty Miles partnering Birmingham Commonwealth Games Jackaroo Carl Healey in Section 1 at Figtree.
Healey is making his South Pacific debut and with Miles knowing plenty about the Figtree greens as part of the greenkeeping staff, they'll be a team to watch.
Matt Sargeant was runner-up in the Singles to Corey Wedlock a year ago plus won the Mixed Pairs with Vikki Wilson, and will line up in the Pairs with Warilla young gun Travis Moran.
The duo face three strong local entries in Section 7 at Figtree Sports in what shapes as a very competitive section.
Among the top local contenders are Steve Sprod and Gordon Young from host club Figtree in Section 4, and Towradgi's Brian Suckley and David Wakeling in Section 8, also playing at the carnival HQ.
Mick Thorne and Shane Garvey won the Pairs three years ago and headline Section 20 at Albion Park, while 2017 champs Brett Pieper and Scott Bateup feature in Section 25 at Kiama.
The Pairs section winners advance to the knockout phase on Monday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.