Who will take out South Pacific player of the carnival award?

The South Pacific's Player of the Carnival honour has been modified but still requires a player to enter three disciplines and excel across the marathon 10-day event.
The emergence of Mixed Pairs, following on from the Combination Pairs, has led carnival officials to realign the points system to determine the carnival's top player.
This year's champion must play in the Singles and Fours, plus either the Pairs or Mixed Pairs but only can score points in one of the Pairs formats, if nominated for both.
Organisers have weighted the allocated points in favour of Singles and Pairs with the Singles champion to earn 16 points and Pairs winner 12 points.
Being part of the victorious Fours or Mixed Pairs team will earn a player eight points. Reigning Player of the Carnival Corey Wedlock is not playing this year, but Shane Garvey, and Matt Sargeant, who have combined to win the top award 10 times, are in the field.
Garvey holds the record with six Player of the Carnival honours, winning his first in 2001 and last in 2020.
A player can earn points by making the semi-finals, but can only score points in either Pairs or Mixed Pairs and must enter Singles and Fours.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.