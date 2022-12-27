How our photographers captured July 2022

Just when you thought the weather would behave ... it didn't.
There was more rain, but colour, too. It came via the characters of the Illawarra whose feats we chronicled faithfully.
Kiama's Mila Evans, 53, is one of hundreds of thousands of Aussies that learnt to skate and surf during the pandemic, and she wishes she had done it sooner.
Collectively, 315,000 people have taken up the two adventure sports since 2019, and most of them women, according to a new report from the Australian Sports Commission (ASC). READ ON
Sarah Anderson, who with husband Ben has the multi-faceted garden business Popes Produce in Woonona, said we shouldn't be surprised when some food simply isn't on shelves at certain times of the year.
"It's natural supply and demand - but it leans into the bigger picture of everybody being so busy and so set with rituals that we've lost that ability to diversify with our food," she said. READ ON
It's been nearly 30 years Australians were first introduced to a glamorous old bus named Priscilla as she made her dusty way across the country with a bunch of queens.
Now that a bus (or a version like it) will roll into Wollongong as the star of So Popera's latest production at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, Priscilla Queen of the Desert - The Musical. READ ON
Roads cut off, hundreds of residents evacuated, businesses underwater - flood devastation has returned to Camden. After already enduring three floods this year, in March and April, the south west Sydney town has once again been inundated with flood waters following torrents of rain again.
Getting your name on a beer can is easy when you know someone who owns a brewery.
That's the case with Brent Peter Kelly, who now has a big beer named after him, courtesy of the brewers at Unanderra's Seeker Brewing. Co-owners and twins Jeff and Curtis Argent came up with the idea for Big Red's Magic Raspberry Milkshake IPA. READ ON
The 11 koalas and four joeys at Symbio Wildlife Park will have more leaves to munch on after 10,000 new trees are set to be planted for their benefit.
It's been the parks most successful breeding season yet, according to Symbio's marketing manager Kevin Fallon, and it takes around 1000 trees to sustainably feed each sleepy koala. READ MORE
Four Illawarra Canoe Club kayakers will head overseas soon to represent Australia in major international competitions.
Twenty-year-old Jasmine Locke has been selected in the Australian U23 Junior World Championship team to compete at the Junior World Championships in Hungary. READ ON
Werri Beach artists and freedom fighters George Gittoes and Hellen Rose have finally returned from documenting the war in Ukraine.
The pair had armed themselves with nothing but camera gear and the mere clothes on their back, spending three-and-a-half months capturing the horror and devastation caused by Russia. READ ON
Even after a full day of prep, Ruby's Mount Kembla chef Jeremy Lackenby's whites have no trace of a stain.
Instead, the 24-year-old's chef jacket is adorned with embroidered logos from various cooking competitions that he has won.
Soon, another logo may need to be added, as Mr Lackenby competes for the national Nestle Golden Chef's Hat Award after winning the NSW competition. READ MORE
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
