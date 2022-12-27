Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

July 2022: How the Illawarra Mercury photographers saw it

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated December 30 2022 - 9:32am, first published December 27 2022 - 4:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How our photographers captured July 2022

Just when you thought the weather would behave ... it didn't.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.