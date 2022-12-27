It wasn't planned but the South Pacific Carnival produced a slice of history on its opening day with three female internationals combining in the sectional round of Fours.
Scottish star Kay Moran, English international Ellen Faulkner and Australian legend Karen Murphy were all late replacements in a rink in which only state bowler Matty Miles remained from the original team sheet.
In a dramatic start to the 63rd South Pacific Carnival, five-time Fours champion John Green rang Miles around 6am to regrettably confirm he was too ill to play.
Moran immediately filled in for Green and with Faulkner and Murphy already slotted in to replace father and son Steve and Ben Glasson, one of the pre-carnival Fours favourites had made three huge changes but remained a super team now featuring three superstar female bowlers.
It was the first time three female internationals had formed a Fours rink at the Carnival and along with the impressive Miles they advanced to Saturday's post sectional phase with three wins and a +45 differential.
The margin of triumph was a little exaggerated with skip Murphy and partners needing a tight 14-7 win over the also-unbeaten Figtree rink skipped by Gordon Young in round three to advance.
Among the other sectional successes was an unheralded Camden rink skipped by John Bugden (two wins, +28) who advanced on countback after three teams won two games.
The Camden side lost their final game but still clinched Section 7, ahead of Dubbo-bred state champion Jono Davis' rink (two wins, +9) and Albion Park's Rod Raftery (two wins, -6).
Long-time South Pacific visitors the Swan family (2wins+37) representing Wenty Leagues survived an edge-of-the-seat Section 1 with all four teams having at least one win, and Mark Kesby's round two match against Clem Haywood finishing in a 16-all draw.
Across in Section 4, Steve Simeon and partners ensured a good day for host club Figtree with three wins, while Dapto Citizens' Ford family with Ben Ford skipping won Section 5 following a three-team countback.
Meanwhile, in Section 2, NSW rep Nathan Wise and his strong composite rink needed an 11-shot win in round three to advance. Wise finished on two wins with a zero margin; just enough to edge out Dapto Citizens' Rod Taylor (two wins, -4).
Among the other 13 section winners were Daniel Doyle's Windang rink (three wins, +12) in Section 12 while Shane Garvey's Towradgi side were also unbeaten in Section 13.
The Fours comp continues on Saturday with three knockout rounds by which the finalists will be determined.
Among Saturday's round one knockout draw is Nathan Wise v Matt Swan; Ben Ford v Matt Sargeant and Karen Murphy v John Bugden.
