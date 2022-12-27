Two teenagers have been killed while being towed by a boat in northern NSW.
The boys, aged 13 and 14, were on a waterway at Rushes Creek, northwest of Tamworth, when they collided with a tree about 5pm on Tuesday.
People at the scene performed CPR before paramedics arrived but the teenagers could not be revived, NSW Police said on Wednesday.
The driver of the boat - a man believed to be in his 70s - was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
Police are investigating the circumstances.
While the Illawarra's beaches have been full of activity, the region has remained fatality -free.
At Stanwell Park alone, lifesavers conducted 50 rescues across the Christmas and Boxing Day afternoons, with dozens more recorded along the area's coastline.
A huge search was sparked when a 40-year-old jet-ski rider was reported missing by his family on Boxing Day after he failed to return on time to Bellambi boat ramp.
The man was found safe and well by lifesavers off Austinmer, after he lost his bearings and became unsure which direction he set out from, Anthony Turner from Surf Life Saving Illawarra said.
The northern NSW incident is one of several deadly incidents on Australian waterways since Christmas.
Five people in Victoria and South Australia have drowned, including a five-year-old girl who was pulled from Lake Nagambie on Tuesday.
Two sisters, aged 10 and 11, also narrowly escaped death after being saved from a strong current by police officers and a good Samaritan at St Kilda Beach in Melbourne's southeast on Boxing Day night.
- with Australian Associated Press
