Illawarra surf lifesavers' 'eyes in the sky' keeping local beaches safe this summer

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated December 29 2022 - 1:08pm, first published 9:00am
Bellambi nipper Finn Gorkin with one of Surf Life Saving Illawarra's drones on November 6. Picture by Surf Life Saving Illawarra.

If there's a shark in the water this summer, Illawarra Surf Life Savers have got it covered with their "eyes in the sky" - a growing team of drone pilots ready for anything from a shark sighting to an emergency rescue.

