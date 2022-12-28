If there's a shark in the water this summer, Illawarra Surf Life Savers have got it covered with their "eyes in the sky" - a growing team of drone pilots ready for anything from a shark sighting to an emergency rescue.
With ever-advancing drone technology, Illawarra Surf Lifesavers are at the forefront of marine surveillance, and they're working on the best ways to integrate the technology into everyday beach safety.
Surf Life Saving Illawarra UAV branch coordinator Robert Gorkin said the region has more than 50 trained drone operators - at least one at every Surf Life Saving Club - and the number is growing every year.
Sharks are rare at Wollongong beaches, but they do come close to shore occasionally - on Boxing Day, lifesavers closed Sandon Point beach for a short period after a three metre shark was spotted by jetski riders, before it was moved into deeper water.
While sightings close to shore are uncommon, drones can be a great tool to spot and monitor sharks to ensure the beaches are safe, Mr Gonkin said.
"What used to happen was there would be sighting, and we'd go in in the IRB [inflatable rescue boat] ," Mr Gorkin said.
"Now, if there is one nearby, we can go up [in the drone] and look, survey the situation to see if it's anything dangerous,"
Throughout his years piloting drones, Mr Gonkin said he's witnessed some incredible sights, from clusters of up to 100 sharks to swathes of glowing phosphorescence.
"Where I'm located near Bellambi boat ramp, I've seen everything from dead whales to fishermen falling out of their boats," he said.
The view from a drone is a unique one, and it can be vital in emergency rescue scenarios, too.
With drones now stationed at Stanwell park, Coledale and Bellambi, plus a roving drone in the duty officer's vehicle, they can be deployed rapidly during an emergency, Surf Life Saving Illawarra's Anthony Turner said.
The lifesavers used drones to survey the water during the Bulli boating tragedy in 2021, and when rock fishermen were swept from Port Kembla rocks on Anzac Day in 2022, Mr Turner said.
They were also vital for shark monitoring when a huge whale carcass washed up near Bulli in 2020, drawing large sharks close to shore for a feeding frenzy.
As drone capabilities grow, Mr Gonkin said the team at Surf Life Saving Illawarra is always looking for new members interested in training as drone operators.
"We've got everyone from 18 years old and under to 70 plus that are flying them," he said.
Surf Life Saving Illawarra have also secured another three years of funding from the Department of Primary Industries to grow their drone operations.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.