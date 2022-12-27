Matt Gilkes let his bat do the talking for him on Tuesday night.
The Ulladulla United Cricket product had struggled with the bat in this year's Big Bash League competition for the Sydney Thunder, until Tuesday night.
Gilkes helped the Thunder record a 10-wicket win over the Brisbane Heat at the Sydney Showground Stadium.
The hard-hitting opening batter smashed an unbeaten 56 runs which included three maximums and six boundaries.
His eye-catching innings and tidy effort behind the stumps, which included two catches, saw him named man of the match.
One of the highlights was when Gilkes hit 25 runs of one Mitch Swepson over.
Compared to Gilkes, and his opening partner Alex Hales, the Heat struggled with the bat and only posted 6-121 from its 20 overs.
Hales, at times, took a back seat role to Gilkes who displayed a great array of power strokes to amass his runs.
The English World Cup winner did make an unbeaten 59 runs with 10 boundaries.
The Thunder and the Heat play next on Thursday at Metricon Stadium against Brisbane Heat.
