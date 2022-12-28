Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Fairy Meadow street could get a 16-townhouse development

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated December 28 2022 - 12:14pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A suburban Fairy Meadow street could be home to a 16-townhouse development - some of which will be three storeys high.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.