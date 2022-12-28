Fairy Meadow street could get a 16-townhouse development

A suburban Fairy Meadow street could be home to a 16-townhouse development - some of which will be three storeys high.
A development application for the construction of the townhouses at 42 Bassett Street had been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
The development would include 14 three-bedroom homes and two four-bedroom residences.
Half of the townhouses will be three-storeys, with the remainder at two storeys.
Each residence would include a double garage, with four visitor parking spaces also available.
"A single storey dwelling and detached outbuilding currently occupies the front portion of the site, presenting to Bassett Street," the development application stated.
"The majority of the land remains undeveloped and in its natural state."
That 'natural state' refers to the fact it is classed as riparian land and includes a large number of trees.
An arborist report states there are 65 trees on the site and that 31 of them are "directly conflicting with the design" and would need to be removed.
A vegetation management plan submitted as part of the development application listed measures to ensure the remaining trees and riparian land are protected.
This included a weed removal program, protective fencing installed around those trees remaining on the site and further revegetation works.
Before the development can be approved, council would have to waive the nine-metre building height limit in that area.
"The proposed development will largely comply with the height control however given the slope of the site falling towards the north, portions of the northern end of the roof form will be up to 9.68 metres above ground level," the development application stated.
A traffic development lodged as part of the development application stated that, once the traffic generation of the existing home on the property was taken into account, the proposed 16 townhouses would create an extra nine vehicle movements during peak periods.
"In the circumstances, it can be concluded that the proposed development has no unacceptable traffic implications," the traffic study stated.
The development application is on public exhibition until January 27.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
