The name Badran's evokes memories across the generations of long-term Gongsters.
Its store, which was a favourite among the city's shoppers in the 70s and 80s in particular, used a canny summer marketing ploy back in the days when bikini competitions were popular.
The contestants were competing to win a trip to Hawaii - the catch?
They had to buy a Badran's bikini to be in the running.
"We sold about 1000 bikinis and the people used to jam up to watch the bikinis.
"The police had to tell me not to do it anymore," Mr Badran said.
The store had its origins in the late 1920s.
That's when Raymond Badran's grandfather came to Australia from Lebanon.
"My grandfather first came to Australia in the 20s and he arrived to Wollongong selling in briefcases from door to door, he was fired," Mr Badran explained.
"He went there in Wollongong, there was a basement. He slept there and he paid the owner in towels and sheets, in 1926.
"He stayed for a while and then his son, Michael, who was my father, was studying in the American University of Beirut.
"He brought him there in 1936, to help him," Mr Badran said.
Since then the store, Mr Badran explained, has traded for decades: "the same ownership of three generations."
Badran's first specialised in selling fine silk and unique bespoke textiles.
"Our name used to be Badran's Silk Store, we used to sell silk material," Mr Badran said.
"My stuff used to be individually made for us because whatever people wanted I used to go to the manufacturer and give them an order.
"That's why most people used to love our store. Nobody can compete with us because it's different," Mr Badran said..
"We're not from the same thing as everyone else and because we're different the young girls in particular loved us."
Badran's understood its business was not just about quality goods but was about people, relationships and community.
"...I was the only one in Wollongong to give a budget account for about 10,000 people to take your goods home and pay me as you go," Mr Badran said.
Raymond Badran devoted his working life to the Badran Clothing Store business but it was a labour of love that never seemed like hard work to him.
"It takes time. You learn it's good I loved it but I stayed in it 40 years," he said.
Then came the words of wisdom from the experience garnered across the decades.
"Never play a game unless you love it, that's the beginning. If you don't love it you feel pain. If you love it you never see pain.
"If you have a dream, try to do it, if you make mistake, good but keep at it because that's your dream."
Mr Badran could not be more proud of his family's achievements.
"I'm very proud of my family, proud of what I have done.
"I love Wollongong and the name is always in Wollongong, The name Badran's is a part of Wollongong and Wollongong is part of Badran's."
"We were a big family here. We dressed the granddaughters, the daughters, and the mother and the grandmother from generations ago."
