Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Public hands safest for essential services

December 29 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Putting electricity into public hands is safest according to Illawarra Mercury letter writer.

Putting essential services i.e., electricity generation back in public hands, what a novel idea!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.