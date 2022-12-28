Public hands safest for essential services

Putting essential services i.e., electricity generation back in public hands, what a novel idea!
If true to form, "the usual suspects" will be unable to resist responding to my following comments about this concept. I think they will see any move to reclaim what were once previously public owned instrumentalities from private enterprise, as being at least "Socialism by stealth."
I predict their responses if any are forthcoming, will provide the Mercury opinion page readers some amusement and, bemusement.
Privatisation began under the Hawke/ Keating governments.
They claimed selling off publicly owned instrumentalities and deregulation would result in Australia becoming a more internationally competitive country.
A country where the delivery of improved services to consumers at lower costs would be assured.
Well, this has been proven a sham! Ask workers in any industry if the feel safer at work, or have better security of tenure and incomes since privatisation?
Ask any consumer if the delivery of essential services to them has improved or, the cost of services been lowered? I humbly suggest a resounding "NO" would be their response.
Barry Swan, Balgownie
So the Dragon camp is optimistic about the new year, with or without the Illawarra brand. Whoopee, who cares?
However was Aaron Woods comment that they were hoping to put a "dent" in the opposition in 2023 a Freudian slip or tongue in cheek, given the allegations of a hammer wielding Dragon heading the non-sports news?
Micheal Traynor, Bellambi
Response to the WEB WORDS article, "Tributes as Dr Yarrow retires as local GP" (Mercury, December 23) the warm and glowing comments are very well deserved of a wonderful doctor and family friend to many.
I was only 10 years old in 1974 when a tall young bloke "Dr Yarrow" came knocking on the front door about 6pm.
He was doing home visits after surgery to patients (with Dr Fuller and Dr Scruby) and called in to the Devlin family home to check up on my father's health.
When possible he would stay for a cuppa and a bit of a chat. Dr Yarrow has always been a bright engaging person which is a winning formulate in the medical profession.
May God bless him for his dedication and attention of all the patients which have come under his care over many years including myself.
Wishing him all the best in retirement.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
