The Illawarra's most watched videos in 2022

An alleged siege came to a close after a tense four-hour wait with armed police patrolling a North Wollongong street.
Witnesses said an unknown number of people ran into a social housing apartment block on Bourke Street after crashing a car around 9.30am.
Police vehicles surrounded the building, with at least five officers pointing rifles at the property.
In the space of a few days in September, leafy Ramah Avenue transformed from a quiet and relatively unknown stretch up Mount Pleasant into an internationally recognised cycling destination.
The suburban street made up the critical hill in the Wollongong 2022 city circuit, which is traversed up to 12 times by riders in the various road races.
Thousands of flocked to Ramah Avenue to watch the hill climb that made and broke the world's best riders
Two boaters escaped serious injury after their boat capsized off Bellambi in early December.
The video shows the moment a wave flipped the runabout the two men, 32 and 29, were in.
Luckily, both men were treated at the scene by paramedics and did not require hospitalisation.
Saturated children and elderly people can be seen running for safety after a 'massive' Kiama Blowhole spray drenched them on Saturday.
James Hillier, who captured the moment and posted a video on TikTok of the incident, said the water went at least 40 metres high before bucketing down on the unsuspecting people below.
"It was surprising to see that those watching from just behind the fence seemed shocked when they copped a drenching. We were there about half and hour and it happened about two or three times," he said.
On February 11, 1954, the Queen and Prince Philip arrived in Wollongong, travelling down Crown Street and into town along streets choking with people keen to catch a glimpse of the royals.
The pair are walking down Church Street past what is now City Diggers. The spectators have left the footpath for the Queen, crowding onto the roadside as she passes.
Meet Wiley Drake, the sponsored 9-year-old skater
Wiley Drake has been stepping onto a skateboard for as long as he could walk.
The nine-year-old rising star is part of a sponsored team from South Coast Skateboards and was chosen for Helensburgh's upcoming Spin Fest edition in August.
"I want to got to the Olympics and win the gold and go to the X-Games," he said, noting that he practices skating several days a week for hours at a time.
"My dream is to go to Camp Woodward in Pennsylvania [a summer camp for skateboarding] and meet all the pros there."
Proud mum Kelly Kreillis first bought her son a board at the age of one, putting it on carpet for him to get his balance.
