Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Reel Deal with Gary Wade: Marlin prominent in South Coast waters

By Gary Wade
Updated December 29 2022 - 10:47am, first published December 28 2022 - 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tihomir Lukacevic with his personal best snapper landed from a Shell Cove Charter boat last week. Picture supplied

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait Tackle at Corrimal said first he and his better half Bec, would like to wish all the Mercury Reel Deal readers and shop customers a prosperous New Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.