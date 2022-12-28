Luke from Leisure Coast Bait Tackle at Corrimal said first he and his better half Bec, would like to wish all the Mercury Reel Deal readers and shop customers a prosperous New Year.
Off shore there were plenty of marlin about last week, all up and down the coast - with plenty of stripes for us locally - just out on the shelf line and some a little closer.
All the billies were trolled up on skirts and many boats achieved multiple bites in a day.
Some of the bait schools were tightly stacked over the inshore reefs, so hopefully it won't be too long before the inshore blacks turn up on reefs such as Bandit, Wollongong and Trap.
There have been plenty of good snapper about over the inshore reefs out to the 80-metres line depending on what depth you fished.
In close, the fish were on the shallow reefs of 15-25m but these guys were only on the bite in the low-light hours of dawn or just before dusk.
Quite a few locals choose to be on and off the water early due to the crowds at present, with both Bellambi and Port ramps at capacity.
On the deeper reefs working the edges of bait schools, snapper were nailed with some solid 5-kilogram fish coming from the deeper reefs out over the 65-metres line.
Fresh slimy and yakka fillets proved the snappers' undoing, as well as plastics and jigs which worked well.
The kings are still plentiful around the Islands although the bigger fish are playing a little hard to get at present.
But they are still there, with many reports of anglers getting dusted on the shallow grounds close to the Islands.
Flathead drifts were still producing good fish up and down the coast, with plenty of gummies and red-spot whiting to go with the bag that helps to make a well-rounded box of fish.
Beaches have had plenty of salmon and tailor about - both on bait and lures.
For those throwing live worms and pipis there have been plenty of decent-sized whiting, bream and some big flatties.
If you've been out on the high seas, beaches or waterways, send in your high resolution fishing photos to Gary at gazwade@pigpond.com.
A timely reminder to all estuary fishers that the rules for dusky flathead changed back in August.
With the summer weather finally here, many locals and visitors alike are fishing in estuaries and Lake Illawarra.
Ignorance is not an acceptable excuse for failing to comply with these regulations that include the maximum size limit of 70 centimetres (previously only one over 70cm) and the minimum is 36cm. Also, the daily bag limit is five per person. However, the possession limit remains at 10 per person.
To clarify that, a bag limit is the maximum number of fish you can collect per person per day, where a possession limit is the maximum number a person can have in their possession at any one time (i.e. freezer).
For more information on bag and possession limits in NSW, head to the DPI website. While mentioning Lake Illawarra, there have been a few (not many) blue swimmer crabs getting about, so it might be time for a few traps to be set. But again, be informed of the regulations before going out.
Reminder that it is fineable offence to steal, move or interfere anyone else's crab traps or floats so please report any such activity to Fisheries ASAP on Fishers Watch phone line 1800 043 536 or report online.
Nic from Shell Cove Charters said the snapper bite has increased as the water warms and last week a client scored his PB snapper on a locally-made 'Uncle Vinnie's Jig'.
The big red weighed 5.8kg and gave an awesome fight on light gear. It was pulled up from 80m depth off Kiama.
The 2023 Kiama Blowhole Big Fish Classic is on again and will be held out of Kiama Harbour on January 7-8.
Warm currents have finally arrived with a couple of boats last weekend enjoying a few hook-ups on striped marlin, with only one staying attached long enough to swim away with some DPI/Fisheries bling.
Shell Cove does has plenty of moorings available but skippers need call the Marina office on 4250 4100.
Entry forms, categories and further information, can be downloaded from either the club's website at kiamagfc.com.au or their Facebook page.
All DPI FADs are now on station at 34 locations along the NSW coastline from Tweed Heads to the far South Coast.
Some fantastic reports have been received of quality dolphinfish caught from North Coast FADs in recent weeks.
This species will soon hit our waters, once the East Australian Current continues its southward push.
