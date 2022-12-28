Showing off the Illawarra Mercury's best photography

Over the last week, we've been running a special summer feature called Handpicked.
It's a chance to recognise the amazing work of our wonderful photographers at the Illawarra Mercury.
The team includes Robert Peet, Sylvia Liber, Adam McLean, Anna Warr and, from time to time, Wesley Lonergan.
We're extremely lucky to have so many photographers on our staff. Many regional newsrooms worldwide have lost this valuable resource through the many, many cuts that have faced traditional print media over the years.
The Mercury has far fewer photographers than 10 years ago, but the team make up for it with their talent, energy and thirst to take amazing pictures every day.
They take hundreds of pictures every week. During the UCI Road World Championships, more than 10,000 images were taken in just eight days. Many of those images are kept on our digital platform. Only a few make it into print or into Today's Paper.
Handpicked is a chance for us to raise up the best photography of the year and to show our readers some of the pictures that may not have made it onto the front page or only sat on our website homepage for a fleeting moment.
Hard work, many miles walked, and lots of patience, creativity and energy have gone into these photographs.
- Gayle Tomlinson
