Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Albion Park quarry plan on hold for more information

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated December 28 2022 - 5:53pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cleary Bros' trademark yellow trucks lined up outside the quarry. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Plans to expand the Albion Park quarry have been slowed as operator Cleary Bros was told it had not provided enough information on visual impacts, blasting impacts, stormwater runoff and rehabilitation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.