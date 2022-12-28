Albion Park quarry plan on hold for more information

Plans to expand the Albion Park quarry have been slowed as operator Cleary Bros was told it had not provided enough information on visual impacts, blasting impacts, stormwater runoff and rehabilitation.
The Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) wrote to Cleary Bros on December 22 saying more detailed information was needed.
DPE also said Clearys must consider a quarry life of 30 years instead of the 45 assumed, and said its Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) needed vital additions.
"The EIS does not consider the potential impact of the proposal on the local and regional landscape character and whether the proposed mitigation measures are feasible and/or adequate," DPE wrote.
Shellharbour City Council had told Cleary Bros more evidence that the historic homestead Belmont was dilapidated beyond repair was needed before it is demolished to make way for the expansion.
"A dilapidation report dated April 2018 by Design 5 Architects did not identify 'severe dilapidation'," it said. "Only eight out of 88 photographs described any damaged fabric. The current condition has not been assessed."
Cleary Bros suggested in its response to submissions that an interactive 3D walk-through on computers could be housed in Shellharbour's museum.
"While it is not possible to retain the physical 'Belmont' heritage item as it currently stands as part of the amended project, Cleary Bros believes this technology provides a much greater opportunity for the wider community to experience and explore the 'Belmont' than is currently possible," the company stated.
It said the expense of preserving Belmont was not justifiable given it could not be lived in.
"Any attempt to renovate/restore the building would need to be undertaken to the current building codes and Australian standards which in turn would make these works economically unviable," Clearys stated.
"Furthermore, Cleary Bros note that the residence is not occupiable, nor is it suitable for visitation by the public, given the proximity of the existing extraction area and its state of dilapidation.
"As a result, the structural integrity of the building is not relevant as there would be no beneficial use for the building should it be preserved and, therefore, limited benefit in repair or retention of the structure."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
