Lifesavers deal with it all - from rips and rescues to stings and sharks

Lifesavers across the Illawarra have already helped hundreds of distressed beachgoers these holidays - from swimmers caught in rips to people suffering from marine stings and even dislocations.
Helensburgh/Stanwell Park lifesavers rescued a young boy from the lagoon in a serious condition and, along with NSW Paramedics, gave him urgent medical attention.
A teenager who was rescued took onboard enough water to need first aid treatment from Stanwell Park lifesavers and NSW Paramedics.
Austinmer lifesavers responded to a mass rescue of seven people caught in a rip.
Lifesavers from neaarby Thirroul responded with help in the form of a inflatable rescue boat and a jetski.
Another mass rescue was averted after members of the public activated the emergency response beacon at Coledale's unpatrolled Sharkies Beach
Everyone was helped safely back to shore by the public before Surf Life Saving NSW arrived.
Coalcliff lifesavers treated a female surfer after a head knock from her board while another woman fell heavily on the rock platform, sustaining back injuries that needed help from lifesavers and NSW Paramedics.
On top of all that, a three-metre shark prompted the brief closure of Sandon Point Beach, too.
