Bulli man bags $300k Keno win just days after Christmas

A Bulli man admitted he needed to get his adult son to double check his good fortune before he could celebrate a $300,000 windfall.
"Christmas has just come and gone, but I guess I had to wait a couple of days to receive my biggest gift!" the winning man exclaimed when confirming his win with an official from Keno.
"I'd just headed down to the pub with my son to pass the time and thought I'd play some Keno.
READ MORE: The Illawarra's most watched videos in 2022
"I have my special numbers but thought I'd throw a few new ones in and before I knew it, I had five numbers, then I had six, and then they kept coming.
"My son had to double-check them for me because I couldn't believe what I was seeing. It's going to completely change my life."
The Wollongong player held a Keno Classic 9 Spot winning entry in draw 674, drawn on Tuesday and took home a total prize of $304,995.50.
He already has his eye on a new car and is considering cruising up and down the coast in a motorhome.
"2023 is going to be a lot of fun, that's for sure."
His winning Keno Classic 9 Spot entry was purchased at Ingleburn RSL Club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.