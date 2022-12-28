Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Aircraft helping to fight bushfire near Bomaderry

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated December 28 2022 - 6:02pm, first published 5:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File image of a fire truck. Picture: Mark Witte

Airborne firefighters are helping to control a bushfire burning in inaccessible terrain in Beaumont.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.