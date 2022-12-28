Aircraft helping to fight bushfire near Bomaderry

Airborne firefighters are helping to control a bushfire burning in inaccessible terrain in Beaumont.
Rural Fire Service volunteers were called to the fire at Old Boxsells road shortly after 3pm, and fire fighters on the ground are being assisted by aircraft, a spokesperson from the Rural Fire Service said.
No properties are under threat at this stage, they said.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
