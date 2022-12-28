The cause of a now-contained bushfire in rugged terrain to the north of Cambewarra Lookout Road is being investigated.
Officers from the South Coast Police District are investigating the cause of the fire at Old Boxsells Road which started shortly after 3pm Wednesday.
Police will take appropriate action, if needed, once investigations are completed.
The small blaze in rugged terrain to the north of Cambewarra Lookout Road was declared contained late Wednesday evening by Shoalhaven Rural Fire Service.
Airborne firefighters controlled the fire in the inaccessible area, putting a hard containment line around its perimeter.
It was observed by crews from a safe vantage point throughout the night, and ground crews have returned this morning to patrol and fully extinguish the fire.
There were no threats to properties.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
