University of Wollongong's Jono Rose back in Bush Blues team for Country Championships

Jordan Warren
Jordan Warren
December 30 2022 - 8:00am
Jono Rose will represent the Illawarra at the Australian Country Championships in the ACT. Picture by Anna Warr

University of Wollongong's Jono Rose will represent the Illawarra at the Australian Country Championships in the ACT in January following his selection for the Bush Blues.

