University of Wollongong's Jono Rose will represent the Illawarra at the Australian Country Championships in the ACT in January following his selection for the Bush Blues.
The former Cricket Illawarra player of the year, who made his Bush Blues debut last year, was selected in a 14-man Bush side that features six debutants.
Rose and the side will face up against teams from Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, ACT, Queensland and East Asia Pacific.
Rose - who moved to Wollongong from Sydney during the COVID-19 pandemic - has enjoyed impressive form for University since playing for the side, helping them claim the 2020-21 premiership.
He was awarded player of the year in the competition in the same season.
Despite his selection last year, Rose told the Mercury that this edition would mean a lot more considering the 2022 edition of the tournament was not at full tilt due to COVID-19.
"I think it will definitely be a bit of a step up from the last competition that we did," he said.
"Just because last time it was sort of just playing to keep I guess the traditions of it going. But this year it will be playing for points [and] as soon as you start playing for points and there is a trophy on the line - particularly when there is some state pride on the line - the standard of cricket and the sense of competition really goes up.
"I'm really keen and I'm really excited. The bowling is a bit quicker, batsman know what they're doing a bit more. It's just super competitive and that's what I love about it," Rose said.
It's just super competitive and that's what I love about it.- Jono Rose
The former Sutherland junior added that he was proud to have been selected in consecutive Country Championships.
"I do love playing against higher performing athletes and against other states," Rose said.
"It's always great to play for NSW, whether that is an underage or development level and as well as an open men's team. But I'm really keen to take on the other states and do NSW proud."
St Georges Basin's Joanne Kelly has also been picked from Greater Illawarra for the women's side.
The Australian Country Championships will take place between 13-20 of next month.
Blues coach Anthony Kershler said he would be leading a strong side.
"This is a very strong squad, based on two really good championship weekends with some really strong performances that saw plenty of guys score lots of runs and take big wickets to earn selection."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.