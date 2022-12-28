A Nowra man will have to reschedule his thyroid surgery after he will remain behind bars amid allegations he made "alarming threats" against a woman.
Wayne Sigsworth fronted Queanbeyan Local Court from the Nowra police holding cells on Thursday after he was charged with contravening an apprehended violence order and intimidation.
Defence lawyer Ron Davis said Sigsworth intended to plead not guilty to the charges.
Mr Davis added Sigsworth has Graves disease (an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones) and planned on having his thyroid taken out as soon as he got out of custody.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Amelia Wall opposed Sigsworth's release, noting he made "very alarming threats" to a woman that he was ordered not to contact.
The court heard the allegations were "serious" and Sigsworth had just been released from jail.
He was refused bail and will return to Nowra Local Court on January 9 next year.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
