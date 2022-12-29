A Berkeley man accused of supplying heroin and meth has wound up behind bars again after he was bailed to attend a rehab program earlier this year.
Feras Abdul-Hamid, 41, was unsuccessful in his bid for release at Wollongong Local Court where he appeared from the police holding cells on Thursday.
He will remain in custody until the new year.
Abdul-Hamid was arrested in July last year, along with his wife Suzanna Ristevska, following a police investigation into an alleged methylamphetamine and heroin syndicate operating between the Illawarra and Sydney.
Police allege he supplied meth on several occasions between May and July last year from his Berkeley address, which he allegedly operated as a drug premise.
It is also alleged he supplied drugs on an ongoing basis for profit in April.
Abdul-Hamid also allegedly dealt with the proceeds of crime of more than $28,000.
Police will allege they also found bags containing drugs in a compartment in the dashboard of his Toyota Hilux.
Abdul-Hamid faces several charges including nine counts of supplying a small quantity of a prohibited drug and one count each of supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug and supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.
He is also charged with knowingly dealing with the proceeds of a crime and knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group.
No formal pleas have been entered at this stage.
The court heard Abdul-Hamid had been granted Supreme Court bail on June 21 this year to attend a full-time drug rehabilitation program.
Defence lawyer Emel Ozer said the alleged breach of his bail occurred when he was able to leave the rehabilitation centre.
"He was allowed to leave the premises on certain days, which is when he was caught by police," Ms Ozer said.
Ms Ozer suggested tighter bail conditions be imposed to mitigate any risks, including a 24-hour curfew and to be supervised by his parents at a Cringila address.
However, Abdul-Hamid was refused bail.
The matter will return to Wollongong Local Court on January 9 next year.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
