Accused Berkeley meth, heroin supplier Feras Abdul-Hamid behind bars after allegedly breaching bail

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 29 2022 - 6:58pm, first published 2:00pm
Feras Abdul-Hamid. Picture from Facebook.

A Berkeley man accused of supplying heroin and meth has wound up behind bars again after he was bailed to attend a rehab program earlier this year.

