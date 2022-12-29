BlueScope wins approval for charcoal steelmaking trial

BlueScope will push ahead with its usage of biochar to replace some of the coal in steelmaking after winning approval from planning authorities to continue its trial.
Replacing up to 30 per cent of the coal injected into the blast furnace with biochar would not have any worse environmental impacts, the Department of Planning and Environment said in its assessment.
BlueScope will be able to use up to 140,000 tonnes a year of biochar in the PCI (pulverised coal injection) facility, replacing varying amounts of coke as the carbon source for steel.
"The department has reviewed the scope of the modification application and considers the application can be characterised as a modification involving minimal environmental impacts as the proposal," DPE's assessment states.
"The primary function and purpose of the approved development would not change as a result of the proposed modification.
"Any potential environmental impacts would be minimal and appropriately managed through the existing or modified conditions of consent.
"The department has reviewed the staged trial approach proposed by the applicant and acknowledges the applicant has been working closely with the EPA [Environment Protection Authority] to ensure the biochar trial is appropriately managed."
The project is funded by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and is a partnership with the University of Wollongong and the Future Fuels Co-operative Research Centre.
The largest barrier to the trial's success appears to be BlueScope's ability to source large amounts of biochar from responsible sources in Australia.
An earlier trial showed BlueScope was able to obtain only 600 tonnes of biochar - a far cry from the 140,000 tonne ceiling the approval enables.
Char is looked upon as an environmental improvement because it could provide a source of carbon that is less greenhouse intense than coal.
This is the case both in its production and in its acquisition - coal mines leak large quantities of methane which is highly greenhouse intense.
BlueScope said all the material for this trial will come from waste timber. It is being obtained from two sources in Australia, which make the char from building and construction waste, plus waste timbers such as pallets.
To make it, organic matter is fed into a kiln with little to no oxygen in a process called pyrolysis, which produces gas, oil and a solid material, biochar.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
